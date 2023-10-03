Amazon Will Make Up to $7 Billion in Revenue From Prime Video Ads, According to Wall Street Analysts
Business Insider
Amazon’s decision to introduce ads within Prime Video in early 2024 could yield up to $7 billion in ad revenue, as estimated by Wall Street analysts. UBS predicts that Prime Video ads could contribute $6.2 billion in incremental revenue to Amazon’s U.S. ad business and $1 billion internationally, with an anticipated 115 million monthly users in the U.S. Evercore analysts anticipate similar results, projecting $7 billion in annual ad revenue, based on a format of three minutes of ads per hour.
