Amazon’s Bezos takes issue with Biden’s call for lower gas prices

Amazon’s Bezos takes issue with Biden’s call for lower gas pricesReuters 07/05/2022
Amazon.com chairman Jeff Bezos has criticized President Joe Biden for calling for lower gas prices at the pump. Mr. Bezos said that Mr. Biden’s statements are “either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.” The price of oil has dropped $15 a barrel over the last month, but gas prices have not yet fully reflected that.
