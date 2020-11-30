Amazon’s entry promises to heat up competition to sell luxury brands online

Retail News
Amazon’s entry promises to heat up competition to sell luxury brands onlineThe New York Times 11/29/2020
Amazon.com has reached out to luxury brands to sell their goods on its platform. The need to sell online has only increased with the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic leaving many brands and retailers to consider whether they are better off going it alone, using alternative platforms such as Farfetch or working with Amazon, albeit on a limited basis.
