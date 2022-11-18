Amazon’s layoffs will continue into 2023

Retail News
Amazon’s layoffs will continue into 2023CNN 11/18/2022
Amazon.com confirmed that it has begun laying off workers and that job cuts will continue into 2023. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, wrote in a letter to staff, “Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023.”
