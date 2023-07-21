Amazon is expanding its palm payment technology, Amazon One, to all Whole Foods stores in the U.S. by the end of 2023. The tech, already in use at nearly half of the Whole Foods locations, allows customers to make payments by hovering their palm over an Amazon One device, eliminating the need for wallets or phones. However, privacy advocates have raised concerns about the collection and use of biometric data, although Amazon states that customers must opt-in and that the data is securely collected.