Amazon’s Scout delivery robot is a goner

Retail News
Amazon’s Scout delivery robot is a gonerBloomberg 10/07/2022
Amazon.com is shutting down pilots of its Scout delivery robot. The company first began testing the cooler-size device in 2019 in Seattle before adding trials in California, Georgia and Tennessee. “During our Scout limited field test, we worked to create a unique delivery experience, but learned through feedback that there were aspects of the program that weren’t meeting customers’ needs,” Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll said. “As a result, we are ending our field tests and reorienting the program. We are working with employees during this transition, matching them to open roles that best fit their experience and skills.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!