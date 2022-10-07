Amazon’s Scout delivery robot is a goner

Retail News

Bloomberg

Amazon.com is shutting down pilots of its Scout delivery robot. The company first began testing the cooler-size device in 2019 in Seattle before adding trials in California, Georgia and Tennessee. “During our Scout limited field test, we worked to create a unique delivery experience, but learned through feedback that there were aspects of the program that weren’t meeting customers’ needs,” Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll said. “As a result, we are ending our field tests and reorienting the program. We are working with employees during this transition, matching them to open roles that best fit their experience and skills.”