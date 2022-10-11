Amazon’s second Prime Day event is underway

Retail News

Amazon.com is looking to build up its subscriber base and drive retail sales for itself and third-party sellers with the launch today of its Prime Early Access Sale. “We are always looking for additional ways to help our members save throughout the year,” Amazon said. “And this event delivers just that — early holiday shopping with big savings.” Analysts at Jeffries believe the sale may add an extra $4.1 billion to Amazon’s top line in the fourth quarter.