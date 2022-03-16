American consumers spent $1 trillion online in 2021

Retail News
American consumers spent $1 trillion online in 2021Reuters 03/15/2022
U.S. consumer spending online last year reached a record $1 trillion, according to Adobe Analytics. “The pandemic was a consequential moment for e-commerce. Not only did it accelerate growth by nearly two years, but it also impacted the types of goods consumers are willing to buy online,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.
