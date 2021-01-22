American fashion designers on display at Biden/Harris inauguration

Retail News

The Associated Press/The Dallas Morning News

Many of the A-list women attendees at the swearing into office yesterday of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were wearing purple clothes and wearing pearls in a homage to Shirley Chisholm, the first Black candidate from a major political party to run for president in the U.S. The designers that outfitted the guests include Alexandia O’Neill, Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. President Biden and Ms. Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, both wore Ralph Lauren suits.