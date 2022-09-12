Americans feel more confident in the economy

Retail News

The Washington Post

Consumer sentiment has begun to rebound from a low in June as gas prices continue to drop and inflation moderates. “When gas prices go down at the pump, people immediately feel better,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at accounting giant KPMG. “Inflation is still high, but the fact that gas prices have come off record highs makes a huge difference in how much people are spending and their expectations for the future.”