Americans keep snacking through the pandemic

Retail News

The New York Times

American consumers have returned in big numbers to comfort snacks such as Oreos. The question for Mondelez International, the maker of Oreos, is whether consumers will continue to snack as states gradually reopen. Mondolez CEO Dirk Van de Put knows that if stay-at-home sales remain strong that will be good news for his company and its brands. “In-home, there is more grazing, more continuous eating, and snacking takes up a much bigger role,” he said.