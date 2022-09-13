Americans may find fewer gifts under their Christmas trees

Retail News
Americans may find fewer gifts under their Christmas treesFortune 09/13/2022
Deloitte expects that Americans will spend four to six percent more on Christmas shopping this year than in 2021 as higher prices cool consumer demand. Apparel, gift cards and toys are expected to be big sellers this year. “If there are fewer gift purchases by consumers, expect to see even more holiday promotions than ever,” Deloitte analysts wrote in the report.
