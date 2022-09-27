Americans say their pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

Retail News
Americans say their pay isn’t keeping up with inflationCNN 09/27/2022
Seventy-one percent of Americans say that the cost of living is growing more quickly than their incomes, up from 58 percent in February, according to a survey sponsored by the Bank of America. Sixty-two percent report feeling stressed about their finances even though they are employed. “The major contributor to that stress is inflation,” said Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America.
