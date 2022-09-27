Retail News

Americans say their pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

CNN 09/27/2022

Seventy-one percent of Americans say that the cost of living is growing more quickly than their incomes, up from 58 percent in February, according to a survey sponsored by the Bank of America. Sixty-two percent report feeling stressed about their finances even though they are employed. “The major contributor to that stress is inflation,” said Lorna Sabbia, head of retirement and personal wealth solutions at Bank of America.

