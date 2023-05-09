Retail News

Animal rescue centers find a new home in retail shopping centers

The New York Times 05/09/2023

The SPCA and other animal rescue centers are finding homes in shopping centers. The situation adds up to a triple win as centers gain access to potential pet parents at low rents, shopping center landlords find tenants and customers enjoy seeing the animals even if they don’t take one home with them.

