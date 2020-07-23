Ann Taylor parent company files for Chapter 11

Retail News
Ann Taylor parent company files for Chapter 11MarketWatch 07/22/2020
Ascena Retail Group, the parent company of Ann Taylor, Justice, Lane Bryant and Loft, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing the impact of the coronavirus on a business that was struggling before the pandemic hit. The company plans to continue operating about 95 percent of its stores, but intends to close all its locations in Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
