Another 1.5 million Americans join the ranks of the unemployed

Another 1.5 million Americans join the ranks of the unemployedNBC News 06/18/2020
While the weekly number of new unemployment claims released by the Department of Labor today continues a downward trend, Americans — for 13 weeks — continue to file for benefits at alarmingly high rates. The 1.508 million added to the calculation today brings the total number of people filing for ongoing benefits to approximately 20.5 million.
