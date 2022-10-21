Anti-Defamation League urges Adidas to end its relationship with Yeezy brand

Retail News
Anti-Defamation League urges Adidas to end its relationship with Yeezy brandCNBC 10/21/2022
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has made antisemitic remarks in recent weeks leading to a call by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for Adidas to cut ties with the rapper and designer and his Yeezy brand. The athletic wear company earlier this month said it was reviewing its relationship with Mr. West.
