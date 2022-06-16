Apollo Funds adding Cardenas Markets to its specialty grocer portfolio

Retail News
Apollo Funds adding Cardenas Markets to its specialty grocer portfolioThe Packer 06/15/2022
Apollo Funds has reached a deal with KKR to acquire Cardenas Market, a grocery chain serving Hispanic consumers. Apollo plans to add Cardenas to a portfolio that includes Tony’s Fresh Market, a specialty grocer in Chicago. Both companies will continue to operate under their own banners and management. Cardenas CEO Doug Sanders will become CEO of the combined company.
