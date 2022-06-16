Retail News

Apollo Funds adding Cardenas Markets to its specialty grocer portfolio

The Packer 06/15/2022

Apollo Funds has reached a deal with KKR to acquire Cardenas Market, a grocery chain serving Hispanic consumers. Apollo plans to add Cardenas to a portfolio that includes Tony’s Fresh Market, a specialty grocer in Chicago. Both companies will continue to operate under their own banners and management. Cardenas CEO Doug Sanders will become CEO of the combined company.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!