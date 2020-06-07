Apparel orders for fall cut by two-thirds

Retail News

Reuters

Overstocks caused by closed stores during the pandemic and concerns about store reopening have led brands and retailers to cut orders for fall apparel from Asian manufacturers by up to two-thirds. “We don’t think orders for clothing will pick up anytime soon,” said Siddiqur Rahman, a Bangladeshi garment supplier to Gap, H&M and other brands and retailers. “Shipments could look up ahead of the Christmas but there is no guarantee.”