Apple CEO looks for four traits in new hires

Apple CEO looks for four traits in new hiresFortune 10/04/2022
Apple CEO Tim Cook says that his company seeks employees that distinguish themselves through collaboration, creativity, curiosity and expertise. He said that it is Apple’s responsibility to put its employees into jobs that help them fulfill a noble purpose. “People have to work for a reason bigger than themselves,” he said. “So you want to have a vision for a company that is about serving the customer and somehow improving their lives. You want to do it in an ethical way.”
