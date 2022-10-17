Retail News

Apple Store associates in Oklahoma City are second to vote to unionize

The New York Times 10/17/2022

Employees at an Apple Store in Oklahoma City have voted to unionize, making the location the second of the company’s 270 in the U.S. to do so. Workers at the store expressed happiness with their pay and benefits but took issue with the store management’s perceived subjective decision-making around job assignments and performance evaluations. Those voting in supporting the union hope that it will help bring greater transparency going forward.

