Apple tracks looters who stole iPhones

Retail News
Apple tracks looters who stole iPhonesForbes 06/01/2020
Apple has seen stores in Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. attacked with looters stealing boxed iPhones from the tech giant’s stores. Those who take the phones, however, will be greeted with an onscreen message from Apple when they turn the devices on. “This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!