Applebee’s is reintroducing its iconic “Dollarita” — a margarita priced at just $1. This drink made its debut in 2017 and significantly contributed to the restaurant chain’s resurgence, leading to four consecutive quarters of sales growth. While the recipe remains the same overall, it now includes triple sec. The Dollarita’s return is primarily driven by customer demand, and it will be available for a limited time.