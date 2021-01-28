Apple’s new privacy measures could handicap ability to track consumers online

Retail News
Apple’s new privacy measures could handicap ability to track consumers onlineThe Wall Street Journal 01/28/2021
A new mobile operating feature that Apple plans to debut in the spring would only allow ad tracking if consumers opt in on their iPhones or iPads. “Tomorrow is International Privacy Day, and we continue to set new standards to protect users’ right to privacy, not just for our own products but to be the ripple in the pond that moves the whole industry forward,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said yesterday.
