Arizona AG to investigate Kroger/Albertsons merger

Retail News
Arizona AG to investigate Kroger/Albertsons mergerThe Arizona Republic 02/17/2023
The Arizona Attorney General will investigate the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons over concerns that it could result in higher grocery prices for consumers. Kroger operates Fry’s Food & Drug Stores and Smith’s Food & Drug Stores in the state. Albertsons’ stores include its namesake chain and Safeway.
Discussions
