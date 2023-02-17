Retail News

Arizona AG to investigate Kroger/Albertsons merger

The Arizona Republic 02/17/2023

The Arizona Attorney General will investigate the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons over concerns that it could result in higher grocery prices for consumers. Kroger operates Fry’s Food & Drug Stores and Smith’s Food & Drug Stores in the state. Albertsons’ stores include its namesake chain and Safeway.

