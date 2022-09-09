Armed guards are becoming a common sight in retail stores

Retail News
Armed guards are becoming a common sight in retail storesForbes 09/09/2022
Grocery stores and other retailers are adding more security staff, some with firearms, in an effort to reduce theft and violence against associates and customers. “It has become open season on stores,” said John Catsimatidis, owner of 30 Gristedes and D’Agostino’s stores. “We want to have the reputation that if you steal from us or harm our employees, there will be hell to pay. Go steal someplace else.”
