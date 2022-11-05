Armstrong Flooring files for Chapter 11

Retail News
Armstrong Flooring files for Chapter 11WFMZ.com 05/10/2022
Armstrong Flooring and some of its subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. “Our business and team members have been working diligently to strengthen our financial foundation in the face of several macroeconomic trends — including supply chain challenges, the current inflationary environment and continued headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO Michel Vermette said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!