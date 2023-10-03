As Target Closes Stores, H&M Looks to Tech to Stop Retail Theft
PYMNTS
H&M is ramping up security measures in its U.S. stores due to the increasing issue of shoplifting, a problem affecting the entire industry. The fast-fashion retailer is focusing on developing fresh strategies to tackle the rising problem. This move comes as other major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Home Depot have also been grappling with significant losses due to retail theft, with Target announcing the closure of nine stores due to unsafe working conditions for employees and an “unsustainable” business environment.
