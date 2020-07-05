Assistant store managers sue Dick’s for failure to pay OT

Retail News
Assistant store managers sue Dick’s for failure to pay OTKDKA 05/05/2020
Eighteen assistant managers working at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in 18 states have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for failing to properly pay them for overtime hours worked. The employees claim that Dick’s improperly classified them as “exempt” from overtime pay in conflict with state and federal laws. The workers are asking for pay and other damages dating back three years.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!