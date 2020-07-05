Retail News

Assistant store managers sue Dick’s for failure to pay OT

KDKA 05/05/2020

Eighteen assistant managers working at Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in 18 states have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company for failing to properly pay them for overtime hours worked. The employees claim that Dick’s improperly classified them as “exempt” from overtime pay in conflict with state and federal laws. The workers are asking for pay and other damages dating back three years.

