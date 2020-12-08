Retail News

Authentic Brands and Simon expected to seal the deal for Brooks Brothers

Reuters 08/12/2020

SPARC Group, a venture backed by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, is expected to be named the new owner of Brooks Brothers after increasing its offer for the retailer to $325 million. The new owners have agreed to continue operating at least 125 Brooks Brothers stores as part of the deal.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!