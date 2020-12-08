Authentic Brands and Simon expected to seal the deal for Brooks Brothers

Retail News
Authentic Brands and Simon expected to seal the deal for Brooks BrothersReuters 08/12/2020
SPARC Group, a venture backed by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, is expected to be named the new owner of Brooks Brothers after increasing its offer for the retailer to $325 million. The new owners have agreed to continue operating at least 125 Brooks Brothers stores as part of the deal.
