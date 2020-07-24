Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group make bid for Brooks Brothers

Retail News
Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group make bid for Brooks BrothersTheStreet 07/24/2020
A group backed by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property have agreed to a $305 million stalking horse bid to acquire Brooks Brothers that would include its stores and three U.S. factories. The brand licensing company and mall landlord have teamed up in the past to acquire Aeropostale and Forever 21.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!