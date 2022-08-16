Authentic Brands to buy Ted Baker for $254 million

Retail News
Authentic Brands to buy Ted Baker for $254 millionCNBC 08/16/2022
Authentic Brands Group, which owns a large portfolio of consumer brands and retailers including Forever 21, Juicy Couture and Reebok, has reached a deal to acquire Ted Baker, the U.K fashion chain. “We are excited to build on the brand’s global foundation through a business model focused on licensing, wholesale, retail, digital and strategic marketing partnerships,” said ABG founder and CEO Jamie Salter.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!