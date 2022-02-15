Retail News

Avocados stopped at the border after threat against plant inspector

The Washington Post 02/15/2022

The U.S. government has halted shipments of avocados from Mexico after a USDA plant safety inspector received a threatening message on his work cellphone. Lopez of Agtools, an inspector in the Michoacán state, found a shipment from a state where imports are banned. It was after that discovery that threats were made against the agent.

