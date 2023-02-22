AWS expands partnership with ChatGPT rival

Retail News
AWS expands partnership with ChatGPT rivalThe Seattle Times 02/22/2023
Amazon Web Services is expanding a partnership with Hugging Face, an artificial intelligence startup that is developing a chat rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. AWS has more than 100,000 customers running AI applications in its cloud, according to Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of database, analytics and machine learning at the Amazon division.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!