AWS expands partnership with ChatGPT rival

The Seattle Times 02/22/2023

Amazon Web Services is expanding a partnership with Hugging Face, an artificial intelligence startup that is developing a chat rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. AWS has more than 100,000 customers running AI applications in its cloud, according to Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of database, analytics and machine learning at the Amazon division.

