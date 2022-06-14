Babies died and a formula factory was closed

Retail News
Babies died and a formula factory was closedThe Washington Post 06/13/2022
The Food and Drug Administration investigated reports that as many as nine children have died since early last year after being fed infant formula produced at an Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan that was later closed. The agency was not able to substantiate that illnesses and deaths were tied to the formula since there was not enough leftover product to test. The plant’s closure earlier this year led to a nationwide shortage of infant formula.
Discussions
