Baby formula remains in short supply

Baby formula remains in short supplyThe Wall Street Journal 07/14/2022
An Abbott infant formula factory, which is at the heart of a nationwide shortage, is back online. Supplies remain low, however, in Alaska, Utah and Wyoming, based on IRI data. Companies have been importing formula from overseas to meet demand as the U.S. government has assisted with military aircraft transporting the products.
