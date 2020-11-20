Baby Yoda and other toys are big sellers for Christmas

Retail News
Baby Yoda and other toys are big sellers for ChristmasThe Washington Post 11/19/2020
The novel coronavirus pandemic has helped spark a resurgence in the toy category with sales up 18 percent this year, according to NPD Group. As Christmas approaches, Baby Yoda-related merchandise, family games and educational toys are among the items that are high on the wish lists of kids and parents alike.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!