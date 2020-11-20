Retail News

Baby Yoda and other toys are big sellers for Christmas

The Washington Post 11/19/2020

The novel coronavirus pandemic has helped spark a resurgence in the toy category with sales up 18 percent this year, according to NPD Group. As Christmas approaches, Baby Yoda-related merchandise, family games and educational toys are among the items that are high on the wish lists of kids and parents alike.

