Bars and restaurants tied to COVID-19 outbreaks

The New York Times 08/12/2020

Some Americans, forced to stay-at-home for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, have reacted with glee at the prospects of being able to go out to drink in bars and eat at restaurants. Unfortunately, throngs of people, often young adults, going out and doing so without wearing masks or practicing social distancing has led to COVID-19 outbreaks from New Jersey to California.

