Bars and restaurants tied to COVID-19 outbreaks

Bars and restaurants tied to COVID-19 outbreaksThe New York Times 08/12/2020
Some Americans, forced to stay-at-home for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, have reacted with glee at the prospects of being able to go out to drink in bars and eat at restaurants. Unfortunately, throngs of people, often young adults, going out and doing so without wearing masks or practicing social distancing has led to COVID-19 outbreaks from New Jersey to California.
