Bass Pro Shops attracts visitors with hotel mashup

Bass Pro Shops attracts visitors with hotel mashupThe Wall Street Journal 11/30/2022
Bass Pro Shops is a magnet for those who love to fish and hunt. Its store in Memphis, TN, now includes a hotel lodge designed to build on the brand’s mystique. “You can meet somebody at the bar and talk about the elk you shot or the bass you caught and it’s not weird,” said Jan Freitag, national director of hospitality analytics for CoStar Group.
