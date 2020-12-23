Bath & Body Works announces executive appointments

Retail News

Yahoo Finance

L Brands announced that its Bath & Body Works business has hired Julie Rosen as its new president. Deon Riley was named chief Human Resources officer for the chain. The new hires will report to CEO Andrew Meslow. “Julie is an experienced and talented merchant leader who will lead us in continuing to develop compelling products across all categories, and Deon is a well-rounded and experienced human resources professional who will elevate our efforts to cultivate a healthy and thriving company culture,” said Mr. Meslow.