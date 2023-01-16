Bed, Bath & Beyond considers sale of Buy Buy Baby, other assets

Retail News
Bed, Bath & Beyond considers sale of Buy Buy Baby, other assetsNY Times 01/13/2023
As part of contingencies for a potential bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is reportedly speaking to private equity firm Sycamore Partners about selling off some of its more valuable assets, including the Buy Buy Baby chain of stores. While the home goods retailer’s third-quarter sales fell 34 percent, Buy Buy Baby’s decline has not been as steep — in the low 20 percent range.
