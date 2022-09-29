Bed Bath & Beyond has another losing quarter

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond has another losing quarterReuters/Yahoo Finance 09/29/2022
Bed Bath & Beyond lost $366.2 million in the latest quarter, even as it reported making progress on turning excess inventory. “Of the owned brand inventory that we targeted and was comprised in our reserve, we’ve made headway in Q2 through about 1/3 of that inventory,” interim CFO Lauren Crossen said on the retailer’s earnings call.
