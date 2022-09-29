Retail News

Bed Bath & Beyond has another losing quarter

Reuters/Yahoo Finance 09/29/2022

Bed Bath & Beyond lost $366.2 million in the latest quarter, even as it reported making progress on turning excess inventory. “Of the owned brand inventory that we targeted and was comprised in our reserve, we’ve made headway in Q2 through about 1/3 of that inventory,” interim CFO Lauren Crossen said on the retailer’s earnings call.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!