Retail News

Bed Bath & Beyond may have suffered a data breach

Reuters/Yahoo Finance 10/28/2022

Bed Bath & Beyond said it is following up on a possible data breach that may have happened as a result of a phishing scam. The retailer said it was reviewing data to determine if any important corporate or customer information had been compromised. Bed Bath & Beyond doesn’t think sensitive data was accessed.

