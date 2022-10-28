Bed Bath & Beyond may have suffered a data breach

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond may have suffered a data breachReuters/Yahoo Finance 10/28/2022
Bed Bath & Beyond said it is following up on a possible data breach that may have happened as a result of a phishing scam. The retailer said it was reviewing data to determine if any important corporate or customer information had been compromised. Bed Bath & Beyond doesn’t think sensitive data was accessed.
