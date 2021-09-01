Bed Bath & Beyond needs to convert shoppers into customers

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond needs to convert shoppers into customersThe Wall Street Journal 01/08/2021
Bed Bath & Beyond reported a two percent increase in same-store sales in the last quarter as online revenues jumped 77 percent year-over-year. The retailer continues to have problems converting shoppers into customers, however, based on data from Placer.ai, which shows that foot traffic improved at a higher rate than sales.
Discussions
