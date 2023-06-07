Bed Bath & Beyond’s frontline makes the best of a bad situation

Retail News
Bed Bath & Beyond’s frontline makes the best of a bad situationMarketWatch 06/07/2023
Bed Bath & Beyond’s store associates are expressing frustration over the rude behavior of some shoppers stuck with the retailer’s gift cards. Some have also seen an increase in goods being shipped to their stores. “It’s all a mess,” said one associate. “We’ve been getting trucks all the time. The [goods] are supposed to be on individual pallets, but they’re not.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!