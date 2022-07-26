Beer drinkers and smokers are trading down

Retail News
Beer drinkers and smokers are trading downThe Wall Street Journal 07/25/2022
Retail stores report that sales of economy beers such as Busch Light and Icehouse are growing as are sales of discount cigarettes, such as Maverick and Montego. Vincent Jarbou, co-owner of Washtenaw Liquor in Ypsilanti, MI, has seen customers buy single beers instead of six-packs in an effort to spend less money.
