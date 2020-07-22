Best Buy brings back furloughed workers as sales rebound

Retail News
Best Buy brings back furloughed workers as sales reboundMinneapolis Star Tribune 07/22/2020
Best Buy announced that it has brought back about half the workers the company furloughed in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The consumer electronics retailer said sales during the second quarter were up about 2.5 percent year-over-year as shoppers returned to stores, and the chain’s online sales jumped 255 percent. Best Buy also announced that it is raising its starting hourly wage to $15.
Discussions
