Best Buy, J.C. Penney, Nike and Target celebrate Juneteenth

Best Buy, J.C. Penney, Nike and Target celebrate JuneteenthABC News 06/18/2020
Ongoing protests against racial inequality across the U.S. have raised the nation’s consciousness about the significance of June 19 (Juneteenth), which marks the end of slavery in the U.S. Companies including Best Buy, J.C. Penney, Nike and Target are observing the day as a paid corporate holiday or paying overtime wages for hourly associates working in stores and warehouses.
