Best Buy requires shoppers to wear face masks

Retail News
Best Buy requires shoppers to wear face masksMinneapolis Star Tribune 07/15/2020
Best Buy is requiring shoppers to wear face masks if they wish to shop in its stores across the country, even in locations where governmental mandates are not in place. “Although the risk of infection cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is community spread of COVID-19, we’re grateful to our customers and employees for working together to do what we can to keep us all safe,” Best Buy said in a company blog post.
Discussions
