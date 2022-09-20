Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting another man’s nose

Retail News
Beyond Meat COO arrested for biting another man’s noseUSA Today 09/20/2022
Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer at Beyond Meat, was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery on Saturday. He was arrested after an alleged physical altercation between himself and another driver in a parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks’ football game. Mr. Ramsey was named COO of Beyond Meat in December after three decades of working at Tyson Foods.
Discussions
